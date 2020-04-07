The Current State of the Panthers Secondary

With an NFC South division that has only increased in offensive firepower, improving the defense has to be the Panthers' biggest focus moving forward. The Falcons, Buccaneers, and Saints have all gained major upgrades, which could be a major headache for a rebuilding Panthers defense.

The Panthers secondary may arguably have the biggest headache out of every unit in the entire league. It has to deal with these three legends twice a year: Tom Brady, Drew Brees, and Matt Ryan. It also has to deal with Michael Thomas, Julio Jones, and Mike Evans.

General manager Marty Hurney stated that he will "explore all options" with the No. 7 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, which means that anything could occur. the team will gain some depth at the defensive back position. Let's take a look at who might be featured in this vulnerable Panthers secondary this season.

S Tre Boston

Boston re-signed with the Panthers on a three-year, $18 million deal this offseason, which was definitely necessary for this defense. Boston proved to be a quality defensive back in this league last season with 68 combined tackles, eleven pass deflections, and three interceptions.

The Panthers needed a solid veteran to lead an inexperienced back end, and Boston can fill that role in 2020. With Eric Reid being gone, the pressure will be higher than ever for him to play well against some of the top wide receivers in the league this year.

CB Donte Jackson

Jackson displayed some flashes with his blazing speed, yet it seemed like he still struggled in some areas this past season. In thirteen starts, he produced 40 combined tackles, eight pass deflections, and three interceptions. The third-year defensive back is still improving, and with his ball skills along with a lightning fast 4.32 40-yard dash, it seems unreasonable to completely count him out. Look for him to have a quality season in 2020.

CB/S Juston Burris

Burris was signed to a two-year, $8 million deal with the Panthers this offseason after having a limited 2019 campaign with the Cleveland Browns. In nine games with the Browns, Burris had 32 combined tackles, two interceptions, seven pass deflections, and one forced fumble. He will be a quality addition to the rebuilding unit after the Panthers parted ways with former No. 1 corner James Bradberry. Since he can play both cornerback and safety, it will be interesting to see how defensive coordinator uses him in his new defense.

Everything else seems like a huge question mark for the Panthers secondary at the moment.

Luckily, the 2020 NFL draft class is very deep at defensive back, so it seems highly likely that Carolina will spend multiple picks at this position. We will see what happens moving forward as this rebuilding process continues.

