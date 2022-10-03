Skip to main content

Injury Update on Panthers WR Laviska Shenault

Unfortunate news for the new Panthers' receiver.

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Laviska Shenault left Sunday's game due to a hamstring injury and at the time of the announcement, everyone just assumed that he re-aggravated the hamstring that caused him to miss Thursday's practice.

However, head coach Matt Rhule informed reporters on Monday that was not the case.

"We had a lot of plays for him. He actually pulled his other hamstring in the game," stated Rhule. "Obviously, we had some stuff for him that we weren't able to get to and that was a disappointment because we thought he would be a matchup guy for us in this game, a difference maker."

In terms of Shenault's status moving forward, the Panthers won't have much information until later in the week. 

"I don't know yet because the left one was not a major strain, so how bad this one is, those guys are getting MRIs and stuff today, so I'll have a better feel later."

