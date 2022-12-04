NFL Score Predictions - Week 13

Steelers at Falcons

Mike Tomlin has never had a losing season since becoming the head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers. After a tumultuous 1-4 start to the season, it looked like that trend was going to come to an end. But Pittsburgh has turned it around (sort of) lately winning two of the last three and giving Cincinnati all they could handle, again. I'm rocking with the black and gold to top the dirty birds.

Prediction: Steelers 23, Falcons 19.

Broncos at Ravens

Does it get any worse for the Broncos? Yes. Yes, it does. They're getting a ticked off Baltimore team that just lost to Jacksonville a week ago and will be looking to bounce back in a big way. Once again, Denver's defense does all they can, but the offense continues to sputter. Ravens big.

Prediction: Ravens 27, Broncos 6.

Packers at Bears

This is a must-win game for the Green Bay Packers, who currently sit in third place of the NFC North. Really, for them to make the playoffs, they need to almost go perfect down the stretch. The Bears are in a similar boat, but without the expectations. This could be the game that does Matt LaFleur in. Bears win in ugly fashion.

Prediction: Bears 24, Packers 22.

Jaguars at Lions

The Jags are riding into this one all fat and sassy after defeating the Baltimore Ravens last week. This is a classic hangover spot for Jacksonville -- a team that hasn't experienced a whole lot of winning recently. I love Dan Campbell's team and the way they play the game. Detroit wins their fourth game of the last five weeks.

Prediction: Lions 37, Jaguars 28.

Browns at Texans

Deshaun Watson is set to make his first start with the Browns and it comes against his former team, who is without a doubt the worst team in the NFL. Cleveland struggles, but finds a way to leave Houston with a win.

Prediction: Browns 21, Texans 18.

Jets at Vikings

Am I on the Mike White train yet? No, not quite. But I do think he and the Jets put up a good fight on the road today in Minnesota. Justin Jefferson vs Sauce Gardner will be a fun matchup to watch, but the difference in the game will be Dalvin Cook.

Prediction: Vikings 28, Jets 20.

Commanders at Giants

Talk about two teams heading in different directions, well here you go. The Giants have fizzled out since their hot 6-1 start, while the Commanders went from looking like they would hold a top pick in the draft to a serious playoff contender. Washington has played really good football since going to Taylor Heinicke at quarterback, winning six of the last seven. That momentum continues with a win in the Big Apple (or Meadowlands).

Prediction: Commanders 17, Giants 14.

Titans at Eagles

Derrick Henry hasn't been himself as of late and as good as the Eagles are on the ground, they'll be able to really control this game from the get-go and win this one convincingly.

Prediction: Eagles 31, Titans 16.

Seahawks at Rams

Geno and the boys get back on track against a beat up Rams team that will be without Matthew Stafford once again. This will be a classic Pete Carroll, run the ball, play stingy defense type of game.

Prediction: Seahawks 24, Rams 13.

Dolphins at 49ers

It might look like Miami is on a roll, but don't be fooled here. Their five-game win streak consists of beating Pittsburgh, Detroit, Chicago, Cleveland, and Houston. Not all that impressive. I'll side with the teacher (Kyle Shanahan) over the student (Mike McDaniel).

Prediction: 49ers 24, Dolphins 21.

Chiefs at Bengals

Kansas City's defense is playing much better than I think a lot of people thought they would. Joe Burrow and the Bengals have been super inconsistent all year long, so there's only one way to go in this one.

Prediction: Chiefs 33, Bengals 20.

Chargers at Raiders

The Raiders have won back-to-back overtime games and it's going to finally catch up to them. Justin Herbert picks apart the Raiders secondary and throws for 330+ yards and three scores. Los Angeles wins without a sweat.

Prediction: Chargers 38, Raiders 17.

Colts at Cowboys

I mean, is there really much to say about this game? Unless Jonathan Taylor rushes for 200 yards, which isn't happening, the Colts have no shot in this one. Indianapolis scores a late touchdown to make things looks closer than it really ends up being.

Prediction: Cowboys 27, Colts 17.

Saints at Buccaneers

Tom and the Bucs are due to start finding their groove and go on a run that separates them from the rest of the pack in the NFC South. The Saints can't move the ball with Andy Dalton at quarterback. I know, shocker, right? Tampa pounds the Saints on MNF.

Prediction: Buccaneers 30, Saints 9.

