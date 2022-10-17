Robbie Anderson Talks Trade Rumors & If He Wants to be Dealt

Robbie Anderson's name has been swirling in trade rumors since the Carolina Panthers fired head coach Matt Rhule last week. Anderson's relationship with Rhule dates all the way back to their time at Temple and it just so happens to be that things went a little sideways in his first game without his former college coach.

Anderson got up in the face of receivers coach Joe Dailey in the first half of Sunday's game in Los Angeles after being taken off the field. The two bumped heads once again in the fourth quarter which prompted interim head coach Steve Wilks to send Anderson to the locker room.

"I made a comment. It's money down. Why am I being taken out?" Anderson said. "You shouldn't be okay with not being on that turf. You should want to make a play. Losing is not acceptable. We don't play this game to lose, you know?"

Following the game, Anderson met with the media and talked about all that had transpired and even answered questions about his name being mentioned in trade rumors.

"I've been in trade rumors before. It's part of the game. I don't let it affect me. I just keep my head down and go hard regardless."

When asked if he wants to be traded, Anderson responded, "No. I wouldn't say I want to be traded. But I'm going to let God follow his plans for my life. And I know what he has ordained for me is what's best for me, so I let things take his course on his time. Obviously, I'm here for a reason, so that's why I gave my all and gave my best today."

The NFL trade deadline is November 1st.

