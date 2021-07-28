Robby Anderson: 'I'm Trying to Go from Good to Great'

The Panthers knew they were getting a home run threat in Robby Anderson when they signed him last offseason to a two-year contract. What they didn't know was how good of an all-around receiver he could turn into. During his time in New York, the Jets mainly just used him as a deep ball target and didn't really allow him to showcase what he could do at other areas of the field.

Offensive coordinator Joe Brady did an excellent job of drawing up plays last year and made sure to get Anderson involved in both the intermediate and short passing game while taking shots down the field every now and then. Not only did Anderson do what was asked of him but he flourished in his role. He posted career-highs in receptions (95) and receiving yards (1,096) to go along with three scores.

2020 was the breakout year for Anderson and now, he's ready to prove that last season was no fluke.

"My mindset is, I'm trying to go from good to great. We didn't win last year and that's the most important thing, so I'm just going to do more on my end to try to contribute to winning."

Whenever you see wide receiver rankings from Pro Football Focus, ESPN, or any other major media network, you tend to see Anderson's name left off the list alongside his teammate, D.J. Moore. The duo of Anderson and Moore combined for 2,289 yards and seven touchdowns on 161 receptions. As good as those numbers are, Anderson knows that playing on a team in a small market means you need to win games to get national respect.

"All of that stuff is going to come. I think a lot of accolades come from when you are winning and when you play big games and win big games. We've got to get to that level to get to that recognition. We don't care about all of that stuff because, at the end of the day, it doesn't really matter. Rankings and things like that, that's not going to put a W on the record."

Anderson is entering the final year of his short two-year deal and with another big season this fall, he could be setting himself up for a nice payday. Panthers GM Scott Fitterer told reporters on Tuesday that there are a few players that he is talking to about extensions. When asked if Anderson has spoken to Fitterer about a contract extension he replied, "Things like that I like to keep my business confidential. I know it's going to work itself out in due time so I just grind and put in work and that stuff takes care of itself. It was a career year [last year] but there's still a lot of goals and a lot of things left out on the table so that's why I'm excited to be back into it now to get all of that stuff in order."

