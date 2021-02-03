Teddy Bridgewater Back to the Vikings? Does it Make Sense?

Over the last few weeks, the Panthers have been the center of trade talks for quarterbacks like Matthew Stafford and Deshaun Watson. Now, it might be their own starter, Teddy Bridgewater, who could garner interest from other organizations.

It seems pretty clear that Carolina does not believe Bridgewater is the starter of the future and other teams know that. However, rebuilding teams or teams on the cusp of the playoffs could be in play for Bridgewater this offseason. One team, in particular, Bridgewater's former team, the Minnesota Vikings.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk recently suggested that if the Vikings decide to trade Kirk Cousins, they should pursue Teddy Bridgewater.

For Minnesota, it makes a ton of sense. The folks in Minneapolis love Bridgewater and he has that previous relationship with head coach Mike Zimmer. As for Carolina, it makes even more sense. GM Scott Fitterer has already been engaged in trade talks for other quarterbacks which leads me to believe he wants no part of Bridgewater remaining in Carolina through the end of his three-year deal.

It will all come down to timing for this trade to go through. The Panthers need to either have their next quarterback already acquired or feel good about their chances and where they stand in trade discussions or perhaps, the draft. Despite Bridgewater only throwing for 15 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 2020, don't be surprised if the Panthers ask for two draft picks in return. He may not have been successful this past fall but he is a proven starter, has a lot of starting experience, and in this case, would fit in perfectly with Minnesota.

With all the rumors floating around the Panthers about a new quarterback, it may be best for both sides to part ways. Otherwise, things could be a bit tense and that's something you don't want to have during a rebuild.

