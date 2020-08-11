AllPanthers
WATCH: Teddy Bridgewater, Robby Anderson Connection

Schuyler Callihan

With the media unable to get live action shots of training camp due to the pandemic, the Carolina Panthers have released a few snippets of video, including one of Teddy Bridgewater getting his chemistry down with wide receiver Robby Anderson.

During his four year NFL career, Anderson has averaged 14.8 yards per catch, while hauling in 207 receptions for 3,059 yards, and 20 touchdowns. Anderson will be a vertical threat for the Panthers that will help stretch the field and allow others such as DJ Moore and Curtis Samuel to do damage underneath and in the intermediate passing game. 

