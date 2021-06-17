What Brady Christensen Playing Right Tackle Means for the Panthers

During the 2021 NFL Draft, the expectation was that the Carolina Panthers would draft a left tackle to help stabilize the offensive line. After Penei Sewell went to the Lions at No. 7, Carolina went with CB Jaycee Horn in round one. With several top tackles still available in the 2nd round, the Panthers traded back not once, but twice before taking WR Terrace Marshall Jr. It wasn't until the 3rd round when they finally landed on a tackle which ended up being BYU's Brady Christensen.

The moment the pick was announced, you kind of had a feeling that the Panthers weren't going to keep Christensen at left tackle but there was always a chance. Personally, I feel like he has the perfect makeup of being a guard which is something the Panthers could need some help at as well.

With the first two days of minicamp in the books, it appears that Christensen won't see many reps on that left side at tackle. Head coach Matt Rhule told reporters on Wednesday that they feel he is a better fit on the right side.

"We think he's a right tackle. He certainly has the ability to be on the left but I think most of us would like to have more length over on the left side. So, he's playing right tackle but I think he can be a guy that can go inside and be an excellent guard. I've been really pleased with him and his ability to play tackle. When we drafted him we thought, hey, there's a guy that's going to find a place to play and I feel good about him out there. I wouldn't say he would never go to the left side but we put him there and feel really good about his growth there."

So, what does this mean? Well, it could mean one of two things. One, Christensen will be stuck sitting behind Taylor Moton until they feel like they could use Chistensen's help more at guard. Or they plan to groom him into the starting right tackle role and flip Moton over to the left side. However, Rhule also stated earlier in the week that despite giving Moton some reps at left tackle, the plan is to keep him on the right side. He's been so dominant at that spot and has played there for so long that switching now would be very difficult.

"We're down some guys some days, and he kicks over there and plays some left tackle at times," Rhule said. "I think if we were planning on doing it, it would be a full-time move at this point. It's something where we're just giving him some reps. Just like the right guard sometimes plays left guard. Taylor's a great guy, and he always wants to challenge himself and try new things, so that's good."

Even Moton himself admitted that a switch would be quite a challenge and that staying on the right side would be more comfortable to him.

"It's definitely different because your footwork is different. Your hands are different. The playbook is different. Everything is flipped. I'm so used to going one way with my feet and my hips and my hands that it's not as comfortable obviously when you have to flip all of that in your mind. It's muscle memory. It's something that I've come to get more comfortable with reps and I know it's just something that takes more and more reps. I'm just making sure I'm going out of my way and doing everything that I can so that if I'm ever thrown in there, I'm ready as I can be."

The coaching staff also likes what Cameron Erving can do at left tackle but he's been a bit banged up, so they haven't been able to get a real solid look at him just yet. That being said, Erving does have experience and the length that Matt Rhule and offensive line coach Pat Meyer are looking for to play the position.

With training camp still a little over a month away, there is still plenty of time for the Panthers to figure out their plan ahead of the 2021 season.

