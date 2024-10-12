Panthers roster moves: Ian Thomas and Marquis Haynes are back to party like it's 2018
The Carolina Panthers have announced a series of roster and practice squad moves heading into tomorrow afternoon's road game against the division rival Atlanta Falcons. Here's a quick review of who's coming and who's going ahead of their Week 6 matchup.
Signed to active roster: TE Ian Thomas, OLB Marquis Haynes
The biggest headline is that two of the team's fourth-round picks from the 2018 NFL draft are back in the lineup. Tight end Ian Thomas had been out this whole season so far due to a calf injury. He's being activated because fellow tight end Tommy Tremble is out this week due to a concussion. Thomas is mostly a blocking tight end and hasn't score a touchdown since the 2020 season.
Outside linebacker Marquis Haynes has also been signed to the active 53-man roster after recently signing to the practice squad. Haynes appeared in seven games with the Panthers last season but has not been on an NFL roster this year until now, unless you count the three days he was with the Arizona Cardinals in August. Haynes has totaled 14 sacks and 27 QB hits in 71 career games. He will offer edge depth with Jadeveon Clowney doubtful to play.
Placed on injured reserve: C Austin Corbett
Converted center Austin Corbett has been placed on the team's injured reserve list. He suffered a torn bicep in last week's disastrous loss to the Chicago Bears and is now done for the season. Brady Christensen will be taking his place in the starting lineup, but with Andrew Raym out with a concussion he's the only center on the roster this week.
Downgraded to out: CB Dane Jackson
Those of you who are so eagerly awaiting the Carolina debut of cornerback Dane Jackson will just have to wait a little bit longer. A seventh-round pick by Buffalo in the 2020 NFL draft, Jackson has three career interceptions and 28 pass deflections, all with the Bills. He signed a two-year $8.5 million deal with the Panthers in free agency to help replace Donte Jackson, but he suffered a significant hamstring injury in August and has yet to play this year. Mike Jackson has taken his place in the lineup after getting traded from the Seattle Seahawks for rookie linebacker Michael Barrett.
Practice squad moves
The Panthers also used two standard practice squad elevations for this week's game. Defensive tackle T.J. Smith will join the interior rotation beneath Shy Tuttle. Offensive lineman Brandon Walton is also getting elevated, offering depth with both Corbett and right tackle Taylor Moton out.
