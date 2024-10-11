Panthers WR Diontae Johnson loses speedboat to Hurricane Milton
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Diontae Johnson told reporters on Thursday that his speedboat at his Florida home is missing after Hurricane Milton ripped through the Tampa area late Wednesday night/early Thursday morning.
“My assistant just sent me some pictures of my crib from my backyard and he said my boat gone. It ain’t in the back where it’s supposed to be. I stay on the lake and I don't know how deep the water is now, but it's covering my dock."
Thankfully, the once category 5 hurricane dropped to a category 3 before making landfall in Florida. Still, the storm was severe and destructive, causing 16 reported deaths and over 2.5 million people who have lost power, according to CBS.
Johnson is a Tampa area native and played his high school ball at Earl J. Lennard in Ruskin, Florida, which is roughly 30 minutes from Tampa. He did note, however, that is family is safe and doing fine.
Turning the attention back to football, Johnson has been limited for the first two days of practice this week with an ankle injury. The Panthers can't afford to have him on the sideline, especially while Adam Thielen is still on injured reserve. All indications are that he should be good to go for Sunday's game against Atlanta.
