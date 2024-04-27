Inside the Pick: Scouting New Panthers TE Ja'Tavion Sanders
The offensive facelift continues.
Carolina opened Saturday’s NFL draft proceedings by selecting Ja’Tavion Sanders, a tight end from the University of Texas.
Sanders committed to Texas as a five-star recruit, the number 13 recruit in the entire country. He failed to make much of an impact his freshman season, but he burst onto the scene as a sophomore by setting the single-season reception record for a Texas tight end (54). He continued his dominance by catching 45 balls for 682 yards and two touchdowns as a junior, cementing his status as a top tight end prospect in the 2024 NFL Draft.
The former Longhorn was named the first-team All-Big 12 tight end twice, and he was a 2022 and 2023 Mackey Award Semifinalist (annual award for the best tight end in the country).
Among all tight ends in this draft class, Sanders projects as the best non-Brock Bowers pass catcher. He possesses speed to attack defenses at all three levels, and the fluidity in his lower half shows in his downfield route-running. His movement skills are solid, but his hands are what set him apart. After dropping four passes in 2022, Sanders worked on improving his hands and was one of eight FBS tight ends that didn’t stop a single pass in 2023. His silky mitts allow him to catch passes in stride and make a difference after the catch as well.
Sanders isn’t a natural separator at this point. He’ll need to work on his footwork and route-running skills before his potential is fully realized. Thankfully, he doesn’t necessarily need to separate to be a weapon. Sanders’ 91.3 contested catch receiving grade (per PFF) is first among all TEs in the draft. The young tight end also struggles as a run-blocker, so Panthers fans will likely see him solely on passing downs for the foreseeable future. He’ll play his entire rookie season at 21-years-old (just like Trevin Wallace), so he has time to develop the skills he struggles with.
The newest Panther will slot into a developing Carolina tight end room and fill the void left by Hayden Hurst. Ian Thomas is the best blocker of the bunch, and Tommy Tremble is the athletic freak who can do a little bit of everything. Sanders will come in and be another weapon on an ascendent offense that could develop into Bryce Young’s preferred safety valve in just a matter of time.