Insider: Panthers have decent cadre of young players poised for more
They say that football is a young man’s game. If that is indeed the case, general manager Dan Morgan has the Carolina Panthers headed in the right direction.
Aaron Schatz of ESPN ranked the NFL teams with the most talent under-25 years old. At the top of the list (once again) are the Houston Texans. Then there’s the Panthers, led by two-year quarterback Bryce Young and rookie wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, who sit at the No. 12 spot. One year earlier, the Panthers were 19th in this ranking.
Young has multiple meanings when it comes to the 2025 Panthers
“Young ended last season on a high note after struggling the season prior as a rookie,” explained Schatz. “He finished 2024 with 2,403 yards and 15 touchdowns. Young just turned 24 on July 25, and he’ll be throwing to three receivers under 25: 2025 first-round pick McMillan (22), 2024 first-rounder Xavier Legette (24) and 2024 undrafted free agent Jalen Coker (23).
"There’s also 22-year-old tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders and left tackle Ikem Ekwonu, who has been in the league three years but won’t turn 25 until October 31.”
Then there’s the other side of the ball. “Inside linebacker Trevin Wallace started eight games last season,” added Schatz, “and is only 22 years old. So is nickelback Chau Smith-Wade, and free safety Demani Richardson is 24. The defense also features rookies such as edge rushers Nic Scourton (21) and Princely Umanmielen (23).
Schatz also mentioned a “notable graduated player” in cornerback Jaycee Horn, who turned 25 years old last November. He comes off a career season and was named to his first Pro Bowl in 2024.
Dave Canales’ club comes off a year in which the team struggled out of the gates (1-7) but rebounded with a somewhat-promising 4-5 finish. Will an infusion of youth on both sides of the ball serve the Panthers well this upcoming season?
