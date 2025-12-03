3 Carolina Panthers players who must step up to claim NFC South crown

The Carolina Panthers have a division title right in front of them. After their bye week this week, they will either be tied (second by point differential) for first in the NFC South or one game back. Either way, with two games left between Carolina and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, this one's not going to be decided for a while.

There's a strong chance a Week 18 matchup is for the division and a playoff berth. But to get there and to win that contest, the Panthers must see these three players step up.

Xavier Legette

Nov 16, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette (17) returns to the sideline during the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Xavier Legette has had his ups and downs this year, but they've mostly been downs. He has not really evolved as a player. In fact, he might've regressed.

With Tetairoa McMillan being as great as he is and Jalen Coker returning to form last week, defenses will be a little more clued in on those two. Legette now has the opportunity to make defenses pay, which will go a long way towards winning games and stealing this division.

Nic Scourton

If the Panthers continue to let quarterbacks stand in the pocket free of harm, they will get eaten alive. The pressure rate isn't going to magically fix itself, but it has to be better. Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield will make the Panthers pay if they're not pressured.

There's only so long Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson can cover. So the pass rush has to step up, and that comes down to Nic Scourton. He's been good at times, but he really needs to get home in the final four games.

Ja'Tavion Sanders

Nov 30, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders (0) looks on before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Despite it all, Ja'Tavion Sanders remains the best pass-catcher in the tight end room. Tommy Tremble's a little more reliable and Mitchell Evans is a better blocker, but Sanders has the high-end talent.

He has to tap into it. Tight ends are supposed to be a vital outlet for the quarterback, and Bryce Young has not had that so far. Sanders struggles to catch the ball when he gets thrown to. That's got to change if the Panthers are going to outscore the Bucs and Seahawks.

