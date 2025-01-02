Only one Carolina Panthers player made the 2025 NFC Pro Bowl team
There's no question that the Carolina Panthers have a ton of work to do on defense this coming offseason. They need help inside to complement Derrick Brown, they need more depth on the edge behind Jadeveon Clowney and DJ Wonnum, they need more help at linebacker and safety, as well. However, there's at least one foundational piece that the Panthers can build around in the future.
That would be cornerback Jaycee Horn, who struggled with injuries a great deal his first three seasons in the NFL but has finally been able to stay healthy in 2024 and has blossomed into a star. Horn's status as a star in this league is now official, because he's been named to the 2024 NFC Pro Bowl roster. Here's the full list of Pro Bowlers, per Ian Rapoport at NFL Network.
2025 NFL Pro Bowl rosters
It's a well-deserved feather in the cap for Horn, who's performed at a high level all year. In 15 games he's posted one interception, 13 pass breakups, two sacks, five tackles for a loss and 68 combined tackles overall. In coverage Horn has only allowed a 53.2% completion rate and a 92.7 passer rating.
Looking ahead, the Panthers should not hesitate to sign Horn to a long-term contract this coming offseason. Playing out his fifth-year option would cost the team a fully-guaranteed $12.47 million, but signing him to an extension could save them around $9 million, per Over the Cap.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Panthers predicted to pick Texas QB prospect in 2025 NFL draft
Bryce Young reveals what he did to celebrate New Year’s Eve
Panthers getting reinforcements at running back for Week 18