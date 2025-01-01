NFL Week 18 Picks: Experts predict Carolina Panthers to go out with a whimper
The Carolina Panthers have just one more game left on the schedule. The Atlanta Falcons need a win and more to ensure they don't fall into the same boat. This is a key matchup for Atlanta, but it's not for Carolina. In fact, a loss might be best since it should theoretically help their draft stock. Well, that's what all the experts picked.
Bill Bender, Sporting News: Falcons 30, Panthers 27
Bender: "The Falcons need a win and help to win the NFC South. The Panthers have allowed 30 points or more in four of their past six games, but they have covered the spread in four of their past five home games. This spread could drop before kickoff. Michael Penix Jr. will lead Atlanta to the win, but will it be enough to get into the postseason?"
Jeremy Cluff, Arizona Republic: Falcons 23, Panthers 17
Cluff: "The Falcons still have a shot at the postseason, but have to win this game and get help. Atlanta will do its part."
Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News: Falcons 31, Panthers 24
Iyer: "Bryce Young has proved he should get a third season as the Panthers' franchise QB, while Falcons counterpart Michael Penix Jr. is just getting warmed up as a rookie. This should make for a fun finale indoors."
Matt Johnson, Sportsnaut: Falcons 31, Panthers 24
Johnson: "The Carolina Panthers have an opportunity to play spoiler in Week 18, as a win would knock the Atlanta Falcons out of the playoff mix. However, the absence of running back Chuba Hubbard in combination with the worst defense in the NFL ... doesn’t bode well for Carolina."
Nick Hennion, BetMGM: Panthers cover but lose
Hennion: "This game presents an interesting dilemma for bettors. From a betting calculus standpoint, it’s a home run spot on the Panthers. All the moneyline parlays, teasers and against the spread bets are likely to hit Atlanta. ... The last time these sides met, Atlanta rushed for 198 yards, their best output on the ground this season. A slight case for optimism does exist ... given Carolina’s recent offensive improvements and the fact they’ve covered four of their previous six games."
Our prediction: Falcons 38, Panthers 31
The Falcons don't have a strong pass rush. That, plus the return of Miles Sanders, means Bryce Young won't be under duress nearly 70% of the time like he was last Sunday. A generally healthier offense should be able to put up points. It's the defense that is the problem.
Even if Jaycee Horn and Josey Jewell come back, the Falcons are liable to run for over 200 yards on Carolina. Michael Penix Jr. is at least a more difficult player to defend than Kirk Cousins, which could lead to a long day once again for the Panthers' defense.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Garrett Wilson + 3 other WRs the Panthers should target in 2025
Panthers projected to draft award-winning Ohio State lineman
PFF grades: Bryce Young, Adam Thielen shine, OL does not
Dave Canales makes the right call at quarterback for Week 18