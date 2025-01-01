Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young reveals what he did for New Year's Eve
You can bet that more than one NFL player is nursing a hangover today after a long night out partying for New Years' Eve. You can also bet that Bryce Young is not one of them. The Carolina Panthers' second-year quarterback has taken some time to get his game up to the kind of level you'd expect from a top overall pick, but he came into the league with the attitude of a 10-year vet.
When he takes a dirty hit in the pocket, Young gets up smiling. When he screws up on the field he takes responsibility. When he's asked a pressing question he shows extraordinary media training. Apparently that also applies to when it's time to go party, when he's already in bed sleeping.
Here's what Young had to say when reporters asked him after today's practice what he did for NYE. Young gave them an answer that's about exactly what you'd expect, knowing his personality.
Bryce Young on his boring NYE
Young has one more game to play in the 2024 season - and he'll try to end it on a strong note after a rollercoaster ride of performances. To begin the year Young was playing about as poorly as any starting NFL quarterback ever has, with a QBR lower than Jimmy Clausen in 2010.
That got him benched after two games, but Young responded well when he returned to the lineup in Week 9. He started showing signs, and then in Week 12 against the Chiefs Young had his breakout game. With the exception of the bad game against the Cowboys, Young has been balling out ever since that performance.
Since being taken off the bench at midseason Young has graded out as the 10th-best passer in the NFL, according to Pro Football Focus.
