Jimmy Horn Jr. preferred to land with Panthers over any other NFL team
There are a lot of new faces in the building this weekend for the Carolina Panthers at rookie minicamp. In addition to the 11 picks they made in the 2025 NFL draft and the 19 undrafted free agents they signed afterwards, a couple dozen more tryout players are also competing, hoping to land a spot on the team's 90-man offseason roster.
One of the big names to get to know over the next few months is that of former Colorado wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr., who the Panthers picked in the sixth round at No. 208 overall. Horn made some explosive plays over the last two years playing with Shedeur Sanders, but he'll most likely have to make an impact on special teams as a rookie.
Horn spoke with the media after yesterday's practice and revealed among other things that he will be participating as a kick and punt returner, and that he actually wants to be in Carolina. Watch.
Jimmy Horn Jr. speaks after first Panthers practice
Horn might be able to thrive early, especially as a kickoff returner, where he was one of the best in the nation. Between two years at Colorado and two at South Florida he totaled 716 yards on 46 attempts (21.7 yards per return) and scored a touchdown. He added another 90 yards on 14 punt returns.
At the moment veteran running back Raheem Blackshear appears to be the favorite to fill that role, as he did last season in addition to his kickoff duties. If Horn can outshine Blackshear on punts over the summer he might be first in line for that role when the regular season begins.
