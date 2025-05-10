All Panthers

Panthers-Broncos trade proposal sends talented DB to Carolina

The Panthers could benefit from one Broncos defender being the odd man out

Dec 15, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos cornerback Ja'Quan McMillian (29) gestures in the third quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
The Carolina Panthers could be in the market for another defensive back. Even after signing Trevon Moehrig, drafting Lathan Ransom, extending Jaycee Horn, and re-signing Mike Jackson, their secondary is not the deepest in the NFL.

The Denver Broncos could have an answer. They drafted Jahdae Barron, who will slide in nicely with Patrick Surtain II and Riley Moss. That leaves Ja'Quan McMillian as the odd man out, and Last Word on Sports' Anthony Palacios thinks Carolina could be a good landing spot.

He believes that Carolina has "one of the best" secondaries in the NFL, which is exceptionally high praise. However, it's still not all that deep no matter how good the above players mentioned are. That's where, in Palacios' eyes, McMillian steps in. He can be a "reliable slot corner" and provide backup plays as well.

Ja'Quan McMillia
Ultimately, the Panthers need another safety more than they need another cornerback, but they still need another cornerback for some depth. Mike Jackson and Jaycee Horn are a really good duo, but it's slim pickings beyond them.

However, a trade for McMillian is unlikely. The Panthers like having draft capital to play with, as they used eight picks and made several trades in the NFL draft this year. There are some free agents left that could provide depth, and some UDFAs could come in and make the roster. McMillian is good, but the Panthers may not need to fork over assets to get someone of his caliber right now.

