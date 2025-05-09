Carolina Panthers salary cap space update after Jadeveon Clowney release, other cuts
After adding a couple of pass rushers in the 2025 NFL draft, the Carolina Panthers decided to cut ties with veteran Jadeveon Clowney. The first-round pick in the 2014 NFL draft out of South Carolina, Clowney, signed a two-year deal worth up to $20 million. It was a homecoming for the Rock Hill native, and he played well in his lone season with the Panthers.
Clowney was tied for the team lead with 5.5 sacks. Carolina, however, wanted to get younger and more athletic at the position. That's why they selected Nic Scourton out of Texas A&M in the second round of the 2025 NFL draft. For good measure, they also landed Princely Umanmielen out of Ole Miss in Round 3.
Adam Thielen on the 'phenomenal' ability Tetairoa McMillan offers Panthers offense
By releasing Clowney, the Panthers saved roughly $7.8 million in cap space. That means they now have just over $23 million available to them this season, according to Over The Cap. That's just 19th in the league, which is somewhat surprising given the fact that their roster is loaded with young talent.
Their biggest hits are along the offensive and defensive line, with Taylor Moton at $31.3 million, Robert Hunt at $21.6 million, Derrick Brown at $18.74 million, and Damien Lewis at $14.57 million.
Carolina is still in good shape with Moton and Adam Thielen serving as their top players set for free agency next offseason. That means they're likely to roll over whatever cap space remains into 2026 when they'll need to extend Ikem Ekwonu and possibly Bryce Young.
