Miles Sanders goes on injured reserve: What it means for the Panthers running back room
The Carolina Panthers have announced several roster moves heading into tomorrow's home game against the Kansas City Chiefs. The biggest news is that veteran running back Miles Sanders has been placed on the injured reserve list, which will knock him out for at least the next four games. Sanders suffered an ankle injury two weeks ago in the Munich game against the New York Giants.
Sanders signed a four-year, $25.4 million contract with Carolina this past offseason, suggesting that he'd have a significant role in rookie head coach Dave Canales' offense. That never happened, though - as Sanders was quickly buried on the depth chart beneath the awesome production of Chuba Hubbard, who's enjoyed a breakout year as the team's starting running back and earned a contract extension himself.
The placing of Sanders on injured reserve couldn't have come at a worse time for his long-term outlook with the team. Tomorrow rookie running back Jonathon Brooks is expected to make his NFL debut for the Panthers, one full year removed from the ACL tear he suffered in his final college game with the Texas Longhorns. Brooks was ranked the number one running back prospect in this year's draft class and has more than enough tools to eventually challenge Hubbard for the RB1 role.
Meanwhile, Sanders failed to impress during his time on the field with the Panthers offense this year. He has only put up 139 rushing yards on on 38 carries (3.7 yards per attempt) and one touchdown. He's also been relatively ineffective as a receiver, totaling 98 yards on 21 receptions (4.7 per catch). Unless either Brooks or Hubbard get injured down the stretch, there's a good chance Sanders will not see the field again this season. He'll be a candidate to become a salary cap casualty next year.
The Panthers also announced that wide receiver Deven Thompkins will be taking Sanders' place on the active 53-man roster. Wide receiver Dan Chisena and outside linebacker Kenny Dyson have been elevated from the practice squad for tomorrows'game and Amare Barno has been ruled out.
