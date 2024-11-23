NFL insider thinks Panthers are still trying to figure out what to do with Bryce Young
The Carolina Panthers have gone through some twists and turns this season at the game's most important position. Heading into Week 12 it would make sense if they were done making moves, but if this team has taught us anything over the last six and a half years it's that there's no bottom to the number of questionable decisions they might make in any given season.
At the moment the best move would be to name Bryce Young the starting quarterback for the rest of the 2024 season, but head coach Dave Canales seems anything but committed to his second-year signal caller. Where they go from here is anybody's guess, but for what it's worth The Athletic's NFL insider Dianna Russini believes the Panthers are still trying to make up their minds about Young. Here's what she shared on her Scoop City podcast earlier this week.
"I think they’re still trying to figure out what they want to do. I give (coach Dave Canales) credit for having the guts to walk into David Tepper’s office with GM Dan Morgan and say, I can’t make this work if we want to win games. Bryce Young is not the answer, he needs to watch. And I think he watched Andy Dalton, and I think that helped."
There's no doubt that benching Young after the way he started the season was the right call. While they waited too long it was also the correct move to put Young back in the starting lineup once Andy Dalton started too struggle.
To be fair, Carolina would be foolish to lock in Young as their franchise QB1 at this point given the small sample size and production he's managed so far. Young may yet develop into a respectable quarterback at the NFL level, but he's not quite there yet - although we have seen progress over his last three starts.
If the Panthers were to bring in someone like Daniel Jones for added quarterback depth it would at least give them another option if it doesn't work out with Young. To be continued.
