NFL expert predicts Carolina Panthers surprise the Kansas City Chiefs
If your gut is feeling a surprise upset for the Carolina Panthers this week, you might be a hopeless homer. You might also be onto something, though. Make no mistake, the odds are very-much not in Carolina's favor for Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs. However, there is good reason to believe that the Panthers can at least cover the spread, which is an improbable 11 points in Kansas City's favor.
The reigning Super Bowl champions may have a 9-1 record, but they have also won several close games - a couple of which ended with controversial calls or no-calls going in KC's favor. The Panthers might also have momentum on their side, as they carried a two-game win streak going into their bye week, whereas the Chiefs are coming off their first loss of the season.
At least one NFL pundit is predicting an upset win for Carolina... sort-of. Here's what James Dator at SB Nation wrote about the possibility.
SB Nation (sort-of) picks Panthers over Chiefs
"Trust me, I know this sounds like the dumbest pick in the world — but +11 points at home is a frankly stupid spread... This season has been marred by the Chiefs playing down to their opponent’s level, and on the other side of the ball the Panthers have been playing much better football of late. I’m not saying Carolina wins this one, but I do think it could be very close. This has all the features of a trap game for the Chiefs, who are undoubtably looking ahead to Week 14 when they face the Chargers."
If they are going to pull it off, the Panthers will need to play clean football and win the turnover battle. That's a distinct possibility, because Patrick Mahomes is tied with two other quarterbacks for the most interceptions thrown (11) this season.
Meanwhle, Carolina's pass rush got a huge boost from the addition of outside linebacker DJ Wonnum to the lineup two weeks ago. He may be the greatest quarterback to ever live, but Mahomes is still susceptile to pressure like anyone else. Consistently getting Mahomes in a "dirty" pocket as defensive coordinator Ejiero Evero put it will be the most-important element to winning the turnover battle and the game itself.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
PFF misses the mark with QB pick for Panthers in 2025 mock draft
Bryce Young comments on growing comfort level running offense
Panthers predicted to make controversial splash with QB signing
NFL experts predict total dominance by Chiefs over the Panthers