A player the Panthers could definitely use just requested a trade
The Carolina Panthers have won three straight games to improve to 4-3 on the season. They're currently just one game behind the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, suddenly asserting themselves as players in the NFC South. They're also 1-0 in the division, with a win over the Atlanta Falcons, and they have five divisional games remaining.
In other words, they can make up ground in a hurry if they continue to play at a high level. Knowing that's the case, they should be willing to look for help at the upcoming NFL trade deadline. There's even one player who would be an excellent addition that just asked for a trade.
Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson requested a trade, according to Ben Baby of ESPN. Wilson has started all seven games, but as Baby states, he has seen his role reduced in recent weeks and is ready for a fresh start.
"The sixth-year player has started in all seven of his appearances this season. However, the team captain has seen his role reduced over the course of the season. Rookies Barrett Carter and Demetrius Knight Jr. have received the bulk of the team's defensive snaps," Baby wrote.
Logan Wilson would fill a major need
Carolina's defense has been solid overall, but their linebackers haven't been overly impressive. Wilson, who helped the Bengals turn their fortunes around and make the Super Bowl in 2021, could give them an upgrade that would help them take their play to the next level.
Wilson is under contract through the 2027 season after signing a four-year extension worth $36 million in 2023. There is an out following the 2025 season, which would result in $6 million in dead cap space. This would give the Panthers some flexibility based on how Wilson fit their scheme, should they make a move.
A product of Wyoming, Wilson has been in the league for six seasons and has recorded at least 100 tackles the past four years. Through seven games this season, he has 41 tackles and four pass defenses.
