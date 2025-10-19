Carolina Panthers coach Dave Canales makes another baffling lineup decision
Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales might be a great offensive playcaller, but there's a whole lot more to being a successful head coach at this level.
One area where Canales has continually made questionable decisions is in his starting lineups. We are currently witnessing another serious head-scratcher as the Panthers run their first possession against the New York Jets.
Over the last two weeks starting running back Chuba Hubbard has been out with a calf injury. In his absence Rico Dowdle played like prime Jim Brown, posting a total of 437 scrimmage yards.
You might think that would be enough to earn him a spot in the starting lineup once Hubbard returned, but you'd be wrong. During warmups Hubbard was spotted working with the first-string offense by ESPN's David Newton.
We held to a slim hope that this might be a bit of gamesmanship on Canales' part and once the game started he'd put Dowdle on the field where he belongs.
That was not the case, though. On Carolina's opening drive so far it's been all Chuba Hubbard, wringing groans from fans who are interested in winning and fantasy football players alike.
Canales probably has his reasons, and we'll be fascinated to hear what they are after the game when he speaks with the media.
That said, it's difficult to see how starting Hubbard over Dowdle is a football decision.
The Panthers' offense is simply a far more potent unit with Dowdle out there as opposed to on the sidelines, where he isn't doing anybody any favors.
