Adam Thielen continues to justify Panthers' decision-making on him
Adam Thielen has turned back the clock in the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The wide receiver has both offensive touchdowns for the Carolina Panthers, one of which was a 40-yard bomb near the end of the first half.
This season has largely been a wash for everyone in the receiver room, but Thielen continues to make the most of it. Consistency has been hard to come by since every single pass-catcher has been hurt and there have been two QB changes this year. Yet, the 34-year-old receiver is still playing as well as anyone.
Adam Thielen, Bryce Young connection shines against Buccaneers
Adam Thielen said that when he came to the Carolina Panthers last year as Bryce Young's top he envisioned a Super Bowl. Obviously, that's not going to happen this year and probably won't next year. He has, thus far, kept up his end of the bargain.
The decision to make Adam Thielen the WR1 and surround him (and subsequently Young) with middling talent like DJ Chark Jr. or Terrace Marshall in 2023 was a horrible one. At this stage of his career, the veteran wideout is probably not suited to be a true WR1.
Clearly, though, the decision to sign Thielen was a good and perhaps even great one. He's missed some time with injury this year, but the connection between Young and Thielen has been excellent whenever they're on the field together.
The Thielen connection is genuinely good, and the wide receiver himself has been one of the best offensive players in 2023 and 2024 for the Panthers. It's almost enough to justify the decision-making that led to Thielen being WR1 last year.
There was also a decision the new regime had to make on Thielen. He could've been traded at the NFL Trade Deadline like Jonathan Mingo and Diontae Johnson. The front office chose to keep him, and he's once again making good on the team's choice.
