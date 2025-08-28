Adam Thielen sends fans a powerful message about the Panthers' bright future
The Carolina Panthers agreed to trade veteran wide receiver Adam Thielen to the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday, giving him the opportunity to finish his career with the team he grew up watching, supporting, and spending the first nine years of his time in the NFL with.
Thielen's time in the Queen City may have been brief, but he had a big impact on the Charlotte community and, of course, franchise quarterback Bryce Young.
When Thielen first signed with the Panthers a couple of offseasons ago, his expectation was to help this team get back to a Super Bowl. In his first season with the team, head coach Frank Reich was fired mid-season, Young went through some serious struggles, and the organization looked further away from a Super Bowl appearance than it was under Matt Rhule.
Last season didn't get off to a great start, but once Young was reinserted into the starting role, things started to turn around, and Thielen was a big part of that.
His heart may be in Minnesota, but Thielen is very thankful for his time in Carolina and sent a message to the Panthers and their fans in an Instagram post on Thursday.
Thielen's message to Carolina
"Carolina, as a free agent in 2023, my family and I chose this team for a reason. We fell in love with the organization and the city on our free agent visit that has been home for us now for the past few years. Our family has grown here in so many ways because of the people we’ve met, schools, and sports we have been involved with. Carolina will always be an important part of our journey, from the relationships we’ve developed to the memories we’ve made during our time here as a Panther and as a family.
"We always strived to represent the Panthers organization with pride on and off the field and help build a winning culture. I am glad I got to be a small part of that process and KNOW the future is very bright in Charlotte. The organization is on the right path because of leadership from the top to bottom that is in place today and the talent that has been developed on the field.
"To the Tepper family, to Dan (Morgan), to Coach Canales, all of my teammates, coaches, and organizations that supported the Thielen Foundation, thank you for your support day-in and day-out.
"To Carolina fans, thank you all for embracing my family and I and #KeepPounding!"
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Vikings insider names key factor in Adam Thielen trade talks with Panthers
Panthers should call Patriots about 9-INT safety they’re actively shopping
NFL execs ESPN Panthers stay Jaycee Horn among worst top-100 snubs
Carolina Panthers 2025 roster cuts tracker: QB Jack Plummer first to go