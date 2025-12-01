Failed Vikings trade proves Adam Thielen belongs with the Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers traded veteran Adam Thielen back to the Minnesota Vikings in the offseason. There was some early speculation about how that would go, as Carolina was trusting a very young wide receiver corps and moving on from their most reliable and productive offensive target.

Quickly, it looked like, at the very least, the Panthers got something for nothing. Thielen had no impact on the Vikings, and while the passing offense could've used Thielen at times early on, the Panthers have adapted and honestly thrived without him.

Sep 21, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) is unable to make the catch as Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Josh Newton (28) defends during the first half at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images | Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

After Week 13, in which Bryce Young connected with Jalen Coker and Tetairoa McMillan for scores in a big win over the Los Angeles Rams, and the Vikings got nothing on offense again from Thielen (or anyone), they waived him.

The statement indicates that Thielen requested this, saying he wants to spend what could be the final weeks of his NFL career contending and playing on a team that can win. It sure sounds like a reunion would make sense for both sides.

The Panthers don't need Thielen, but he probably needs them. Other contenders, like the Buffalo Bills or New England Patriots, could use him more, but he runs the risk of failing to grasp everything in time for it to matter.

While the Panthers have changed their offense from last year and from training camp to now, it's still much closer to what Thielen knew early on. Re-learning this offense would be much less of a challenge for Thielen in the five remaining weeks.

Plus, with a bye week coming up, Thielen would have two weeks to prepare. He did really excellent work with Bryce Young, who he clearly has chemistry with. Why not run it back as the Panthers improbably contend for a division crown?

Aug 8, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) goes in motion against the Cleveland Browns during the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Thielen was mostly a volume contributor in Carolina. There was no one else reliable, so he got most of the targets and most of the catches. But even in a reduced role, it is highly likely he'd do better as WR3/WR4 in Carolina than WR3 in Minnesota.

Thielen and the Panthers proved to be a perfect match one time. They could be again, and it would be hilarious to get Thielen and the pick they acquired for him in one season.

- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -

Carolina Panthers studs & duds from a shocking win over the LA Rams

Major takeaways from the Panthers’ huge upset win over visiting Rams

Arch Manning among 3 potential Bryce Young replacements in 2026 draft