Are Bryce Young's days numbered with the Carolina Panthers?
It's not over yet for Bryce Young in Carolina, but it sure feels like it.
Reports have swirled around over the past week or so that as many as four teams have reached out to the Panthers to see if they would be open to trading the former No. 1 overall pick, but at this moment they have no interest in doing so.
While that may be the case for now, at some point, they're going to have to decide on his future with the organization. Sure, much of that will be determined by the strides Young makes in practice but it will also depend on how Dalton, and the team, perform in the weeks ahead. If Dalton continues to shred up defenses and the Panthers are playing competitive football, it would be unfair to Dalton, Young, and everyone involved to turn back to Young.
There are only two paths for Young to get back in the starting seat this year. One, an injury to Dalton. Or two, the Panthers are eliminated from playoff contention late in the season and they can afford to give Young one more shot before heading to the offseason with major decisions looming.
While it is a frustrating situation for the young quarterback to be in, he is handing it with class, as you would expect.
“He was consistent in his leadership," Canales said when asked about Young's attitude on the sidelines. "The way he continued to connect with people and to add that value of the experiences. Because now you talk about a guy that’s got 18 games of experience under his belt to be able to see the game and bring those things, he certainly did that.”
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Ochocinco apologizes to Carolina Panthers WRs for his bad take
NFL power rankings Week 4: Panthers ride Red Rocket up 5 spots
Panthers’ free agent spending spree vindicated with Week 3 win
Dave Canales on Andy Dalton’s big-time game in win vs Raiders