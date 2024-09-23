Ochocinco apologizes to Panthers wide receivers for his bad take after Week 2 loss
Every NFL analyst is wrong from time to time and sometimes more often than that. That includes bloggers and beat reporters as well as Hall of Fame head coaches, All-Pros and other guys who were stars during their time in the league but are now making a living talking about it. It takes a strong character to admit when you're wrong though, especially in such a public-facing business as this.
While Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson may have had the worst take of the week after the Carolina Panthers benched Bryce Young - effectively questioning where the team's true number one wide receiver was - Ocho has since seen the light and has offered an apology to Carolina's top three wideouts. Here's what he had to say to Diontae Johnson, Adam Thielen, Xavier Legette and the rest of the Panthers following their impressive Week 3 road win over the Las Vegas Raiders.
Ochocinco apologizes to Panthers WRs
Respect. Collectively, Carolina's receivers went off for 319 receiving yards. Johnson had the largest piece of the pie with 122, but the wealth was well spreadout, as four different pass-catchers posted 40 yards or more. This may not be the best wide receiver room in the NFL right now, but it's far more capable than their numbers in Weeks 1-2 suggested.
