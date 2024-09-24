Adam Thielen’s placement on IR means more targets for Panthers’ Xavier Legette
Just when the vibe started to change in the Carolinas, the Panthers received some bad news regarding one of their top offensive players. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported Tuesday afternoon that veteran wide receiver Adam Thielen will be placed on injured reserve due to a hamstring injury that he suffered during the win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday
In three games so far this season, the 34-year-old has caught eight passes for a total of 109 yards and a touchdown. With Thielen set to miss a handful of games, this will open the door for rookie Xavier Legette to shine and become more of a go-to target for Andy Dalton. Legette reeled in two passes for 42 yards on Sunday, including a 35-yard play where he split the two backers in zone coverage and sprinted to get outside the numbers and turn upfield down the sideline before getting knocked out of bounds at around the 10.
The injury to Thielen will also mean Dalton will lean heavily on Diontae Johnson, who had a career day against Las Vegas with eight catches for 122 yards and a touchdown. He becomes the unquestioned primary option in the offense.
