Anonymous coordinator believes costly Panthers FA signing will be worth the money
The Carolina Panthers were criticized for overspending on defense during free agency. They spent big money on players that many believed were not among the upper echelon of free agents. For example, the Panthers pivoted from Milton Williams, the best overall FA, to sign Tershawn Wharton for over $45 million.
The deal for Tre'von Moehrig was another example. The Panthers opted to sign Moehrig for $51 million rather than going after Jevon Holland or another safety. It was a costly risk for a player who'd shown flashes but has not yet put in a full, great season.
Still, one anonymous NFL coordinator thinks this deal will age gracefully. In fact, the coordinator believes that Carolina is best-suited to take advantage of his strengths. "Really productive last year. Better closer to the box. Took advantage of blitzing ability. Carolina will use that," the coordinator said via ESPN.
The Panthers needed run and pass help on defense, but rushing defense was the bigger issue. So, they went out and signed a safety whose strengths will help bolster that part of their defense. In using him that way primarily, the Panthers may end up with a much better deal than initially anticipated.
There is some truth to this analysis. He had 12 total pressures, tying him for the fourth-most among all safeties, behind just Josh Metellus, Derwin James, and Donovan Wilson. On the other side, he recorded an 87.5 run defense grade, sixth-best among all safeties.
The Panthers couldn't stop the run or rush the passer last year. Moehrig helps fix to of those issues, so the signing might not be so bad after all.