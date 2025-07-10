NFL insider unsure Panthers added 'true difference-makers' on defense
The Carolina Panthers had the worst defense in the NFL last year, and it was one of the worst units of all time. They spent a ton of money and draft capital to fix that over the offseason, potentially adding five new starters to the defense. How much of that effort will actually work, though?
The Panthers were a bad team with some money to spend, so that makes two things true. First, it makes them less of a destination for free agents. Second, it means they have to overpay a bit for the lower tier of free agents as well. That's not a recipe to make meaningful progress year over year.
That's the question NFL.com analyst Eric Edholm has for the Panthers. He believes they could ascend to the NFC South crown just like the Atlanta Falcons, but admitted that Carolina's journey to the top is much longer.
"Similar things could be said about the Panthers, although their climb to respectability appears farther. The offseason was spent reinforcing the offense around Bryce Young, who flipped a Week 3 benching on its head to play far more inspired ball down the stretch. Now, about that defense that allowed an NFL-worst 534 points: The loads of new faces should help, but how many true difference-makers did they add?" he asked.
The defense can't really get much worse than it was last year, but the bar is low. Will these new Panthers defenders make the defense a stronger unit or just make them look better in comparison to last year? That could be a determining factor for their success or failure.
