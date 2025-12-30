Carolina Panthers should snap up ex-Cowboys star just released

The Carolina Panthers have one of the best cornerback duos in football. His egregious play on Sunday notwithstanding, Jaycee Horn has been one of the best. He made the Pro Bowl.

Mike Jackson, quietly, is having a phenomenal season. He added another interception on Sunday, bringing his total to four. Combined, the corners have nine, among the most for duos in the NFL.

That said, the depth behind them is not great, and more talent is always a good idea. A former star cornerback might've just fallen into their laps after the Dallas Cowboys released one, and GM Dan Morgan should jump on this chance.

Panthers ought to be interested in Trevon Diggs

New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson (5) prepares to be tackled by Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs (7), Sunday, October 5, 2025. | Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Carolina Panthers should be interested in Trevon Diggs. The embattled cornerback was just released today by the Dallas Cowboys, making him a possible option once he clears waivers.

The Panthers don't necessarily have a need at cornerback, but they can always add to it. Depth is crucial in games like the upcoming one in Tampa Bay and the ensuing (potential) trip to the playoffs.

Plus, Carolina's secondary is not too good that they're above adding players who were once quite good. Diggs is very hot-and-cold, but as a third cornerback or depth piece, the Panthers could certainly do a whole lot worse.

No guaranteed money beyond this season. Might entice a playoff team that has a presumed good locker room culture. https://t.co/jLtwqnh0cM — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) December 30, 2025

Furthermore, without any guaranteed money left on his contract, this is essentially a no-risk move. The Panthers haven't really done anything like this before, but they should absolutely consider it.

They considered a similar move earlier this year. They hosted Asante Samuel Jr. for a workout once he was medically cleared, but the Pittsburgh Steelers ended up signing him.

Clearly, GM Dan Morgan is interested in secondary upgrades, so Diggs is probably on his radar. The former Cowboy will likely be on every playoff team's radar, and if Diggs has his choice, he's not likely to choose Carolina, a possible one-and-done postseason squad.

That shouldn't stop the Panthers from trying, though. They're not poised for a deep playoff run anyway, but stranger things have happened, and it's best to have as much talent at your disposal as possible.

My understanding is Diggs’ release was not a result of a specific incident. It was the culmination of multiple factors spread over time, including both performance and other elements. The team felt it was best for both Trevon and the Cowboys to move on at this point. https://t.co/LQDNdnTyNy — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 30, 2025

The report is that Diggs was released because of a lot of internal issues. Performance was one thing, but it wasn't everything. The Panthers' locker room culture isn't the strongest across the league, but it's pretty solid with Dave Canales and Dan Morgan running things.

With that in mind, perhaps they could help Diggs. But again, worst-case scenario, he's around for a couple of games and doesn't bring anything to the table, and it won't cost much to find out.

- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -

Panthers studs & duds from ugly loss to Seahawks in home finale

Major takeaways from Carolina’s frustrating loss to the Seahawks

Bryce Young numbers since benching suggest he’s secured a spot