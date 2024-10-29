Boiled down, Panthers are paying Diontae Johnson to go away
The Carolina Panthers started their trade deadline by dealing Diontae Johnson away. The wide receiver has landed with the Baltimore Ravens, who have seemingly added a quality wide receiver for virtually nothing. The Panthers don't gain much from this unless it's addition by subtraction.
Panthers seemingly pay to send Diontae Johnson away
When it is broken down, the Carolina Panthers have effectively traded Diontae Johnson for nothing. They will, at best, move up 15 or so picks on day three. At worst, they could literally move up one pick from the first in the sixth to the last in the fifth. They are also paying a portion of Johnson's salary, so there's no financial gain, either.
The Panthers decision to bring in Johnson was a good one. He's a legitimate wide receiver and a top-of-the-depth-chart kind of guy. Sending Donte Jackson, who was wildly inconsistent, away and moving up one round was the cherry on top.
It just didn't work out, and though his production was strong when on the field, the Panthers seem to regret everything now. They almost certainly could have either waited or at least gotten something more valuable for Johnson. The time to strike wasn't necessarily now, but they did anyway.
It's not uncommon for teams to have moves that don't pan out and for them to "pay" to move on. The Panthers didn't technically pay, but it certainly seems like they were desperate to get Johnson out. Perhaps they feel it's time to give Xavier Legette, Jalen Coker, and Jonathan Mingo almost all the targets now.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
NFL Week 9 power rankings: Panthers fall back to the very bottom
Bryce Young refuses to make excuses after team’s fifth straight loss
Did Sean Payton take a shot at the Panthers after the Broncos’ win?
Dave Canales: Panthers haven’t picked starting QB for Week 9 yet