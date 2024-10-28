NFL power rankings Week 9: Panthers fall back to the bottom of the heap
The Carolina Panthers are once again the worst team in the NFL, in case there were any lingering doubts. Sunday's loss to the Denver Broncos was their fifth-straight defeat and now they head into Week 9 with a 1-7 record, good enough for dead last in the league and putting them on pace to pick at number one overall yet again in the 2025 draft.
Carolina's loss combined with a surprise upset win led by Jameis Winston for the Cleveland Browns landed the Panthers at the very last spot in this week's NFL power rankings from Vinnie Iyet at The Sporting News. Here's what he wrote about Carolina.
STN on ranking Panthers 32nd
"The Panthers have proved that defense is a much bigger issue than even their shaky quarterback play, but they at least need to be encouraged that the benching of Bryce Young has led to him playing a little better."
We are quickly running out of things to say about this team. At least there was one silver lining: undrafted rookie wide receiver Jalen Coker appears to be far better than his status as a UDFA suggests. Coker should probably be in line to be the team's WR2 behind Xavier Legette, assuming that both Diontae Johnson and Adam Thielen are on their way out at the trade deadline.
At least the Panthers have nowhere to go from here but up.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Panthers predicted to deal Diontae Johnson to NFC East at deadline
NFL insider reveals Panthers asking price for biggest trade-bait piece
Jonathan Jones on ‘Frankenstein’s monster’ Panthers have become
NFL trade deadline: Panthers could move on from $20 million DL