Did Broncos’ Sean Payton take a shot at the Panthers following Denver’s win?
The Carolina Panthers lost on Sunday while visiting the Denver Broncos. It was a 28-14 loss, but it was essentially non-competitive after the first quarter. Sean Payton appeared to make some disparaging comments about the Panthers following the game.
Sean Payton seemingly disses Panthers after win
"I'll sleep fine. Look, we have a big game this week against a much better team."- Sean Payton
Sean Payton was asked about crucial fumbles that played a role in the outcome of the game. The first one led to the Panthers' first scoring drive and an early 7-0 lead for Carolina. The second came at the goal-line and prevented a score from totally icing the game late in the fourth quarter.
But Payton said he's not too worried about it, and is instead worried more about the team's next matchup with a team he said was significantly better than Carolina. At 5-3, the Baltimore Ravens are definitely better than the 1-7 Panthers, but it's not a comment a coach usually makes against his opponent.
Payton has seen the Panthers a lot over the years. His victory on Sunday was his 18th against them, the most any coach has had against Carolina. It's also not the first time Payton has made offputting but not inaccurate statements about teams or people.
After Nathaniel Hackett was fired and Payton was brought in, he said it was "one of the worst coaching jobs in the history of the NFL." That may not be incorrect, but it's again not a comment a coach should be making about his predecessor.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Panthers predicted to deal Diontae Johnson to NFC East at deadline
NFL insider reveals Panthers asking price for biggest trade-bait piece
Jonathan Jones on ‘Frankenstein’s monster’ Panthers have become
NFL trade deadline: Panthers could move on from $20 million DL