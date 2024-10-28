Dave Canales says Panthers will decide on Bryce Young or Andy Dalton starting Week 9 in next few days
All the now 1-7 Carolina Panthers can do is keep showing up and playing whoever's next on their schedule. On that subject, a rematch with the New Orleans Saints after their season-opening blowout loss is next. As for who will be their starting quarterback in that game, that has yet to be decided.
Speaking with reporters at Mile High Stadium in Denver after his team's 28-14 loss to the Broncos, head coach Dave Canales said that the team will consider the information and then make a decision about who will be starting at QB in Week 9 in the next few days.
Dave Canales on QB1 for Week 9
Today's game was far from Young's worst work, and it was his best performance of the 2024 season. He started out strong, throwing his first touchdown pass of the season to finish his first opening-drive score of his career. Denver's defense locked in after that though and Young had issues moving the chains for the rest of the afternoon. He ended up with a line of 24/37 for 224 yards, two touchdowns, two interceptions and a 76.9 passer rating.
There were some very nice throws in there, including a gorgeous 29-yard completion to Jalen Coker along the sideline. However, Young also missed plenty of throws and you can lay at least a portion of the blame for both picks at his feet. There were also some problems getting out of the huddle, resulting in some inexcusable delay of game penalties.
Overall, it's fair to see why the Panthers are far from confident about Young's ability to become their franchise quarterback. Still, Young needs as much time as they can give him on the field if he's ever going to grow into that role. Starting Andy Dalton - however much more he might give them a chance to win one particular game - isn't going to help them in the long run. Canales should continue to play Young as long as he's healthy for the remainder of the season.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Panthers predicted to deal Diontae Johnson to NFC East at deadline
NFL insider reveals Panthers asking price for biggest trade-bait piece
Jonathan Jones on ‘Frankenstein’s monster’ Panthers have become
NFL trade deadline: Panthers could move on from $20 million DL