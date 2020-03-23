AllPanthers
BREAKING: Dontari Poe Close to Signing with New Team

Schuyler Callihan

Carolina’s defensive line continues to see an overhaul of change as defensive tackle Dontari Poe is expected to sign a deal with the Dallas Cowboys, per multiple reports.

This isn’t much of a surprise as the Panthers declined the 2020 option on Poe, which essentially gave the notion that the team was ready to move in a different direction. 

Poe’s two seasons in Carolina were okay, but were nowhere near the production that he put on the field earlier in his career in Kansas City. In eleven games in 2019, Poe registered 22 tackles, seven tackles for loss and four sacks, again not stellar numbers.

With this move, the Panthers have now lost all starting pieces of its starting defensive line from 2019 that was so good at getting to the quarterback. This also means the Panthers will certainly be looking to add interior defensive linemen through either free agency or the upcoming draft in April. One guy you'll want to keep an eye on is Auburn defensive tackle Derrick Brown. Brown has been a prospect that has been tabbed to the Panthers for quite some time. Even if the Panthers decide to pass up on him with the No. 7 pick, they can still snag a quality defensive tackle in the 2nd round. 

