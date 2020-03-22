AllPanthers
Panther Maven Mock Draft 7.0

Schuyler Callihan

Round 1, Pick 7: LB Isaiah Simmons (Clemson)

With the New York Giants recently signing linebackers Kyler Fackrell and Blake Martinez from the Green Bay Packers, I now see Simmons still being on the board when the Panthers select at No. 7.

If you look at all of the available mock drafts on the interwebs, you'll likely see the Panthers selecting defensive lineman Derrick Brown in the first round. Although Brown is a solid player and wouldn't be a bad choice, Simmons is too hard to pass up at No. 7. In 2019, Simmons had a monster season for the Tigers collecting 104 tackles, 8 sacks and 16.5 tackles for loss. Immediate impact? You better believe it.

Last week: DL Derrick Brown (Auburn).

Round 2, Pick 38: DL Ross Blacklock (TCU)

Since I have Carolina passing on Derrick Brown in the first round, they'll need to go interior defensive line here in the second round. Blacklock is an intriguing player that looks the part of an NFL starting defensive lineman. He does a really good job in plugging up run gaps and creates a lot of negative plays.

Last week: S Grant Delpit (LSU).

Round 3, Pick 69: CB Damon Arnette (Ohio State)

The Panthers need to continue to rebuild their secondary and taking Delpit and Arnette in back-to-back rounds would be a really strong start. The only problem is, Arnette can go as early as the second round and may not be available in round three for Carolina. He had a big year for the Buckeyes finishing with 35 tackles, eight pass deflections and one interception.

Last week: Same pick, no change.

Round 4, Pick 103: Solomon Kindley (Georgia)

The Panthers are desperate for some help on the interior of the offensive line now that Greg Van Roten has signed a three-year deal with the New York Jets. Kindley is a nice looking prospect that can certainly help pave the way for Christian McCaffrey and the other backs.

Last week: OL Tyler Biadasz (Wisconsin).

Round 5, Pick 134: WR Isaiah Hodgins (Oregon State)

Carolina needs to add some depth to their receiving corps and although they won't likely get a "go-to" guy in the fifth round, they can still add some quality talent in the later rounds. Isaiah Hodgins is a big, long, lanky 6'4", 205-pound receiver that has great range and runs really clean, sharp routes. This would give the Panthers a much needed big target in the red zone.

Last week: Same pick, no change.

Round 6, Pick 165: S Tanner Muse (Clemson)

Muse is a big, physical safety that plays at a high speed for his size (6'2", 230 pounds). He's a versatile player and can line up at several different spots, including even moving down to play linebacker. This could be a late-round steal for Carolina.

Last week: LB Justin Strnad (Wake Forest).

Round 7, Pick 199: TE Jacob Breeland (Oregon)

The need for a tight end is not as pressing now with the team's recent signing of Seth DeValve, but they do need to add some depth. Ian Thomas has yet to prove himself as a No. 1 option and DeValve is more of a rotational guy. Breeland isn't a go-to guy in the passing game, but can be a weapon at times. He plays very stiff and has trouble finding the open space in the middle of the field. If he can work on those two things, he could evolve into a solid No. 2 tight end.

Last week: CB A.J. Green (Oklahoma State).

