Brian Burns kicks off Panthers revenge game with explosive sack of Bryce Young on opening drive
Brian Burns was ready for this one. The former Carolina Panthers Pro Bowler turned New York Giant kicked off Sunday’s matchup in Germany between the two teams with a violent sack of quarterback Bryce Young. Check it out.
Brian Burns kills Panthers opening drive with sack on Bryce Young
Burns, drafted by the Panthers in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft, was dealt to the Giants this offseason following a seemingly never-ending contract dispute. His tenure as a Panther ended with an impressive statistical resume of 246 tackles 46 sacks, and eight forced fumbles in Process Blue. The pass rusher's signature sack celebration, a Spider-Man pose with the opposing quarterback laying in his wake, electrified Bank of America Stadium for years before Burns' camp had a falling out with the Panthers ever-changing front office.
The return that Dan Morgan and the Panthers received in the trade for the star pass rusher was much maligned (a second, and fifth round draft selection), but after years of speculation, contract disagreements, and inconsistent play, Carolina had no choice but to deal Burns.
With a bunch of football left this morning and a few replacements on Carolina’s offensive line, Burns’ revenge game may continue to rack up gaudy stats against his former team.
