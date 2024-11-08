Chuba Hubbard earned his extension, but it’s fair to question Panthers’ RB process
Contrary to popular belief, two things can be true at the same time. In terms of the Carolina Panthers of the 2020s, followers of the team have become acutely familiar with that tension. Another conundrum for fans to discuss in that ilk was dropped by Dan Morgan and his staff yesterday when his Panthers and Chuba Hubbard inked a four-year, $33.2 million deal.
Conversations about Hubbard's work ethic, his meaning to the franchise, and the value of retaining homegrown talent were juxtaposed against the always fun, never-draining conversation around the value of paying top dollar to running backs. We're here to tell you that it doesn't have to be black and white. Both sides of the argument have valid points.
Chuba Hubbard earned his contract extension
Hubbard has arguably been the Panthers most valuable offensive asset in 2024. A case can be made for the offensive line that is plowing holes for him to charge through, but Hubbard continuously makes chicken salad out of chicken you-know-what, squeezing every inch of yardage out of Dave Canales' vaunted run game. His statistical output (133 carries, 665 yards, and five touchdowns) has him firmly in the conversation among the league's elite, and his Herculean work-ethic is worth betting on as a tone-setter for a young, rebuilding team.
The veteran running back entered the league with questions about his hands. Hubbard ran for over 2000 yards in his last season at Oklahoma State (a top-15 mark in NCAA history at that point), but he only caught eight passes as a junior. His lack of impact in the passing game and a propensity to trip over his own two feet led to disdain from the fanbase, but Chuba continued to work on his craft. Hubbard was spotted catching passes from the JUGS machine every day this summer to add another wrinkle to his game. His grind paid off, as Hubbard is on pace to smash his single-season high water mark of 39 receptions.
That kind of work ethic is key for a rebuilding team. The Panthers need veterans to be key voices in the room for the young players that will come in and of the building in the upcoming years. Carolina is rebuilding, whether that is their messaging or not, and Hubbard is the exact type of player a team like the Panthers need in the building as they build toward contention.
Lastly, re-signing homegrown players looks good to free agents around the league. Carolina has either traded away (Brian Burns, Christian McCaffrey, DJ Moore) or failed to re-sign (Cam Newton, Josh Norman) contributing veterans time and again this decade. Why would anybody want to sign in Carolina knowing their time here is likely to be limited? Good on Carolina for locking down a veteran contributor long-term to start changing the volatile messaging that has assuredly been churning about how Carolina deals in contract negotiations.
Questioning Carolina's running back proccess
And here is the other side of the argument.
Frank Reich and Scott Fitterer signed Miles Sanders to a long-term contract 18 months ago. That sin does not fall on the shoulders of Dave Canales and Dan Morgan, but it is one that they must work around. Canales and Morgan did just trade up in the 2024 NFL Draft to use a premium pick on a running back, Jonathon Brooks, who has yet to take the field for his first NFL action. Is the re-signing of Hubbard an indictment on Brooks? Does Carolina plan to deploy a two-back system like the Lions do? It's hard to say.
On any level, allocating two valuable resources (second round draft capital and a hefty long-term deal) to running backs is a questionable choice. Recent Super Bowl winning franchises (Kansas City and Tampa Bay, specifically) have constantly churned the running back position. The Chiefs' leading rushers in 2024 are recently signed free agent Kareem Hunt, undrafted free agent Carson Steele, and seventh round pick Isiah Pacheco. Great teams win without paying running backs.
As the market changes, the salary cap rises, and other young running backs earn their second pay days, the Hubbard contract will slip into the teens in terms of average salary rankings. Hubbard's annual average value will look like peanuts in a couple of years, and if he continues to produce at this level, nobody will be questioning his contract down the line.
Dan Morgan and Dave Canales can do one single thing to wipe away any questions about this Hubbard contract. It's something that past regimes led by Matt Rhule and Frank Reich failed to do. It's something that nobody in Carolina has done since 2018. Win.
If they can make that happen, nobody will give a hoot about how much money Chuba Hubbard makes. Nobody will questions the moves they make around the margins of the roster. Win some football games, reinvigorate the dormant fanbase in Carolina, and all of these questions will wash away.
