Panthers predicted to be suitors for $60 million star receiver in 2025 NFL free agency

The Carolina Panthers are expected to have some money to spend in free agency next offseason. They still have one of the weakest and most hole-filled rosters in the NFL, so they will have plenty of needs to address.
Despite finding two potential stars in the 2024 NFL Draft, wide receiver is still a position of need. Xavier Legette and Jalen Coker could be a great tandem, but the position is not exactly solidified beyond two rookies right now. That's why the team is predicted to spend big at the position and could be a fit for Chris Godwin.
Panthers predicted to go after Chris Godwin in free agency
Chris Godwin is one of the most interesting names in free agency. He's a reliable, good wide receiver. He could cost a team up to $60 million, but it will arguably be worth it. Per Bleacher Report, he's the 18th-best free agent this class and he's a good fit for the Panthers.
Despite coming off a season-ending ankle injury, Godwin has three 1,000-yard seasons in the last three years and will still only be 29 by the time free agency begins. He is as tantalizing an option as there is at this position.
He has talent and youth, something the Panthers ought to prioritize. Whether they stick with Bryce Young or not, their quarterback will presumably be no older than 24 by the time the next NFL season begins. 29 isn't exactly young, but it's young enough to mesh with the timeline. Bleacher Report listed the Las Vegas Raiders as another good fit for Godwin.
Plus, Dave Canales knows Godwin well. He was his offensive coordinator in 2023 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. A reunion could be good for both parties and it would give the Panthers a WR1 they desperately need.
Why Chris Godwin makes sense for the Panthers
Chris Godwin makes perfect sense for the Panthers in free agency. Whether or not they sign him remains to be seen, but he's a perfect fit. While other positions, especially on defense, may be far more pressing since both Xavier Legette and Jalen Coker are good, a team intent on having a good offense needs a good WR corps and especially a good WR1.
Legette, or Coker for that matter, could both be WR1s down the line, but they currently project more as strong secondary options. Is Legette going to be able to take on the opposing team's best cornerback and win consistently? Maybe not, but Godwin can.
Plus, Godwin has the experience to do what the team brought Adam Thielen in to do: mentor the rookies and young players. He's seen things in the league, but he's not so old (like Thielen) that his better days are far behind him.
The Canales connection was mentioned already, but it is another reason this would work. Whether it's Young or not, the wide receiver corps of Godwin, Legette, Coker, and Thielen would be pretty solid and enviable to most teams.
