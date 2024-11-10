Bryce Young learning to live on the edge after another close win for Panthers
Bryce Young has won four games as the starting quarterback of the Carolina Panthers. None of them have been easy. Each of the former number one overall pick's victories as an NFL quarterback have included a game-winning drive, three of which ended on the game's final play. If you are a Panthers fan, it might be time to call your local cardiologist when Bryce Young is under center.
Young's flair for the dramatic
It started with a battle of the top two picks in the 2023 NFL Draft. Young led his Panthers on a 15-play, 86 yard march that took nearly seven minutes of time off the clock to defeat CJ Stroud and the Houston Texans for his first career win in 2023.
His next two heart-pumping victories came against division rivals. One against the Atlanta Falcons in a driving rainstorm in 2023, and the other against New Orleans Saints just last week. His latest exploit, a win against the New York Giants in which the Panthers' were 6.5 point underdogs, was an ugly game by both sides that was ultimately decided by the bulking right hand of A'Shawn Robinson.
Another impressive performance for Bryce Young
Before the larger-than-life defensive lineman called game, Young was perfectly adequate under center. The second-year maestro of the Panthers offense continued to take steps in the right direction with his performance against the Giants. More often than not, Young was on time with his decisions, delivering accurate balls to his group of young playmakers that came through for their quarterback on many an occasion. His final statistics, 15/25 passing for 126 yards and a touchdown with another 30 yards on the ground, again fail to tell the whole story of his performance. The young quarterback's confidence, poise, and play-making skills were on full display in today's game, and it's frankly on a matter of time before his box score statistics match his improved on-field play.
