NFL insider reports Panthers still getting multiple calls about Bryce Young
The Carolina Panthers still claim that they aren't interested in dealing their second-year quarterback, Bryce Young. However, they are nevertheless getting calls from multiple interested teams, according to a report by NFL insider Dianna Russini at The Athletic.
Fans should probably not expect a quick resolution to this story, though. Apparently the consensus is they're satisfied enough with Young's progress last week against Denver to sit and wait for now.
NFL teams still interested in Bryce Young
"It’s not a surprise the Carolina Panthers continue receiving multiple calls from teams interested in trading for former No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young. At this time, Carolina is not considering moving the quarterback, who is starting Sunday against the Saints.. The Panthers were encouraged by his improvements and overall commitment to the team in his return to the field last week. I do expect the team will assess everything this offseason and make a decision on Young’s future in Carolina."
They can insist they aren't trading Young all the want, but if they get an offer they like before Tuesday's trade deadline passes the Panthers are going to agree to the deal. However, odds are that the return they would get is probably best passed on - according to Jonathan Jones a fourth-round draft pick is the best offer they'd be likely to get.
Meanwhile, other reporting from Joe Person at The Athletic suggests that the Panthers want at least a second-rounder for Young. Unless Young absolutely smokes the Saints on Sunday against a defense he's struggled against they're not going to get that, which is why waiting until the offseason is probably the best move for Carolina for now.
