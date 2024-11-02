Multiple Panthers players named targets for Eagles going into NFL trade deadline
The Carolina Panthers have one more game to play before the 2024 NFL trade deadline. Normally, you don't base major personnel decisions off of what happens in just one matchup. However, Carolina is at a fork in the road as they approach Sunday's rematch with the New Orleans Saints. While it's clear they're not going to be a playoff team, the Panthers have decide just how many assets they're willing to deal going into the deadline - because they have a ton of them, even after sending Diontae Johnson away to Baltimore for peanuts.
One team that makes sense as a potential trade partner is the Philadelphia Eagles, who are a half-game behind the surprise contender Washington Commanders in the NFC East standings. Catching up with Washington may require some aggressive moves from general manager Howie Roseman and that's right in his wheelhouse.
If Howie decides to call Carolina GM Dan Morgan, he might be interested in more than one player. According to Martin Frank at the Delaware News Journal, the Eagles should be targeting both defensive end Jadeveon Clowney and inside linebacker Josey Jewell.
Eagles writer on Jadeveon Clowney, Josey Jewell
"Jadeveon Clowney has just 1 sack on a bad team. But it might not cost much to get the 31-year-old, who's one season removed from 9.5 sacks in Baltimore... As well as Nakobe Dean and Zack Baun have been playing, the Eagles don't have reliable depth should one of them get hurt, especially after they released Devin White."
In the case of Clowney, on the surface it seems foolish to trade the Panthers' best edge rusher when that position group is already so weak compared to the competition. Then again, it's not like Clowney is playing anywhere near his full potential. Given what the Panthers are paying him (two years, $20 million) they might be better off sending him away and considering it addition by subtraction, even if they can only get a mid-Day 3 pick in return.
As for Jewell, the Panthers just signed him to a three-year, $18.75 million contract and he's playing a position that otherwise might become a dumpster fire. With Shaq Thompson likely on his way out, Carolina will want at least one veteran presence in that room to help rookie Trevin Wallace along in his development. Jewell probably wouldn't get more than a seventh-round pick in return anyway, so the Panthers are probably better off keeping him in-house.
