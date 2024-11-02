Panthers great Greg Olsen breaks down the NFL's quarterback development problem
At least the Carolina Panthers are not alone when it comes to failing their developing young potential franchise quarterbacks. Around the league we have witnessed a trend of teams benching young starters the moment they run into trouble. Bryce Young and Anthony Richardson are just a couple of recent examples of teams giving up on their growing QBs far too early.
One ESPN analyst recently made a list of young NFL quarterbacks who have been benched that went viral. Here's a rundown of QBs who have gotten the hook the last couple of seasons despite having a ton of talent - at least in most cases.
NFL teams keep giving up on young QBs
So, what's the deal? Let's listen to the smartest football person that we can think of and get his take. Here's former Carolina tight end Greg Olsen breaking down why quarterbacks aren't ready for the NFL when they come in and how teams aren't helping.
Greg Olsen on NFL's QB problem
Unfortunate, but also unlikely to go away anytime soon. To get around this a growing number of teams have taken to the strategy of buying low on quarterbacks who had previously been written off by other teams and hoping to cash in with some surprise improvement. In this mold the Seattle Seahawks have found success with Geno Smith, the same as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with Baker Mayfield and the Minnesota Vikings with Sam Darnold, to name a few.
If the Panthers are going to give up on Bryce Young (it certainly seems headed that way) this might be a better path than attempting to land another QB1 with their first draft pick in 2025. History says this franchise doesn't have the patience to develop a young QB and they don't have the supporting cast in place to enable a unicorn like Jayden Daniels or CJ Stroud to come in and thrive right way.
Potential targets that could fit the idea include all of the quarterbacks listed above as well as Sam Howell, Gardner Minshew and Drew Lock.
