Bryce Young does something for the Panthers not equaled since MVP Cam Newton
The questions about whether Bryce Young can be or is the Carolina Panthers' franchise starter had really been answered before kickoff on Sunday. There shouldn't have been a shred of doubt, but if there was, he erased all of it. Lately, Young has piled up a few "career performances."
It's beginning to become the trend and not the outlier when he does that. On Sunday, he recorded over 250 and five touchdowns total. It was one of the best days any NFL QB has had this season, and it matched a feat no one's done in Carolina since Cam Newton won an MVP.
Bryce Young matches MVP Cam Newton
It's been a while since the Carolina Panthers had a good quarterback. Bryce Young looks like one finally, but the first half of 2018 when Cam Newton was playing well was really the last time before now.
Young ended the 2024 season with a five-touchdown day, and that is something no Panthers QB has done since Newton. To make matters even more impressive, that hasn't been done since Week 15 of 2015.
Newton was firmly in his MVP year at that point, playing better than most quarterbacks have truly ever played. Young is not in that situation, and yet, he matched Newton on a day when the Atlanta Falcons genuinely had no answers.
Young fell just one yard shy of breaking Newton's record when he hit Jalen Coker with a pass down to the one-yard-line. A handoff to Miles Sanders ended it and Young's potential pursuit of history. He'd say he doesn't care and wants the win, and he'll have to settle for that and a performance reminiscent of the best player in Panthers history.
