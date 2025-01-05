Bryce Young balls out again to close out hopeful 2024 season
Bryce Young had one last chance to silence any doubters. There shouldn't have been any left after a resurgence that began in Week 9 that has transformed Young into one of the best throwers in the NFL. Nevertheless, with the Carolina Panthers eliminated, this was it for Young.
He heads into year three in the NFL in the best spot he's been. He played exceptionally well against the Atlanta Falcons as the Panthers played spoiler in the NFC South. It should inspire hope going into the offseason, something the team hasn't had in so many years.
Bryce Young earns high marks for season-closing performance
In the last three weeks, Bryce Young has put in two incredible outings (and one very solid one against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers). Lately, Young has had plenty of good outings, so it's hard to call any of them "career outings," but they're up there. It's hard to ignore what Young did today, though. Five touchdowns is a career-high, and it's one of the best games any quarterback has had all season. Even Young's OT coin toss call was true, and he led them down for a huge win (and 44 points)
Young had pristine accuracy on all his touchdown throws. The first two were relatively wide-open, but he put the ball perfectly on both players (Miles Sanders and Tommy Tremble) for the score. His third TD was perfect timing with David Moore, who used his inside leverage to continue in untouched for a score.
The passing was one thing, but Young used his legs so well. Not only did he run for another two touchdowns (his fifth since returning to the lineup in Week 8), but he manipulated the pocket so well. With edge rushers barreling around the corner of the banged-up line and blitzers sometimes running free, the second-year quarterback consistently made them miss or climbed the pocket at the perfect time.
His awareness and footwork were incredible, and they helped extend plays and lead to positive yardage. That's an underrated aspect of Young's game that has grown a lot lately. It doesn't show up in the box score (or does it, since it translates to good plays?), but it is one thing the elite QBs do that Young has been good at. He excelled there on Sunday. The Falcons have a solid defense, but they had no answers for the quarterback on Sunday. Young's grade: A+.
