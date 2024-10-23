Bryce Young taking first-team reps with Panthers offense after Andy Dalton crash
With Carolina Panthers quarterback Andy Dalton recovering from yesterday's car crash, Bryce Young is back as the starter for practice. Dalton arrived at the facility without his helmet, signaling an entire day off. Young, the 2023 number one overall pick who was benched after two weeks this year, was elevated to first-team reps in his place.
Andy Dalton crash opens up first-team reps for Bryce Young
Bryce Young started two games this year before being benched. Andy Dalton was inserted and briefly infused some life into a listless Panthers offense. That seems to have faded now, and a car crash of the non-life-threatening variety might force Young back into the starting role. Fans and pundits had been wondering if Dave Canales would bring his second-year player back into the fray.
Panthers reported Joe Person initially broke that Dalton was without his helmet, returning later to confirm that Young is taking all first-team reps at quarterback on Wednesday. Dalton is officially listed as Questionable, and it wouldn't be a surprise to see him recovered by Sunday.
If that's the case, then Young would go back to the bench. Canales said firmly after Sunday's disastrous loss that Dalton was still the team's quarterback. He did acknowledge that the calls for Young were not unfounded, though.
Since his benching, Young has played just two drives on the field. In one, he led a near-scoring drive into the red zone and looked like a totally different player. In the second, he only had three plays before the Panthers punted and effectively ended the game. He is 6/9 for 54 yards in relief appearances.
