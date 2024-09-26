Is Cam Newton the most overrated quarterback in NFL history?
A simple post on X started a firestorm amongst Carolina Panthers fans.
Cam Newton is one of the most polarizing figures that has ever stepped foot on an NFL gridiron. His biggest detractors point to an inaccurate arm, an inability to deliver in clutch moments, and a reliance on his legs to tear down the career accomplishments of the former Heisman Trophy winner. Those that looked to bring down Newton used things such as his bombastic celebrations, fancy hats, and eccentric clothing to bring down the best offensive player to ever wear Process Blue.
All of those people can kick rocks.
Anybody that wants to point out inaccuracies with his arm can take a look at this inch perfect throw to Ted Ginn that is on par with any throw in the history of football. Hyperbole? Absolutely not. See for yourself.
Think Newton failed to deliver in clutch moments? He led 17 fourth quarter comebacks during his eight seasons with the Panthers.
Want to say he was too reliant on his legs? I mean, yes. Newton ran more than your average quarterback. But when you can do things like this, this, and this? I would run pretty often too.
Newton's highlight reel is filled with impressive football plays. His statistical resume matches said highlights. Most combined touchdowns by a rookie. Most combined yards (rushing, passing receiving) by a rookie. First rookie to pass for 4000+ yards. Most game in NFL history with both a passing and rushing touchdown. Only player to pass for 30 touchdowns and run for ten in a single season.
He won the 2015 MVP, the 2011 Rookie of the Year, and the 2010 Heisman Trophy. He was named NFC Offensive Player of the week ten times. He dragged multiple Panthers offenses that lacked talent to league-average finishes through sheer will and immense talent. Cam Newton could do everything you want a standard pocket passer to do, while also providing rushing value that rivaled some of the league's best running backs.
So, folks who disparage Cam Newton's name on social media, he is objectively not the most overrated quarterback of all-time. His statistical resume and his impact on the game are undeniable. Two starting quarterbacks in 2024 are truly Newton clones (Josh Allen and Anthony Richardson), and they may not have received the same leash provided to them early in their career if it wasn't for Cam Newton paving the way for them.
Will Cam Newton make the NFL's Hall of Fame? Time will tell. Does he deserve to? Absolutely.
